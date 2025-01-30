Luke Kennard News: Starting sans Morant

Kennard is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

As has been the trend of late, Kennard will start due to the absence of Morant, with Desmond Bane embracing a bigger role in the playmaking department. Kennard is averaging 22.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game in his previous two starts this season.