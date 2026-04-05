Luke Kennard News: Starting Sunday

Kennard is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Mavericks, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Kennard will draw the start at point guard due to Luka Doncic (hamstring) being out, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Jake LaRavia, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton. In Kennard's previous start this season, he finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 28 minutes.