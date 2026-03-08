Luke Kennard News: Stays hot from long range

Kennard finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 110-97 victory over the Knicks.

The 29-year-old wing continues to make an impact from the second unit for the Lakers. Kennard has drained multiple three-points in six straight games, averaging 11.8 points, 2.8 threes, 2.5 boards and 2.2 assists in 24.7 minutes while shooting a blistering 56.7 percent (17-for-30) from beyond the arc.