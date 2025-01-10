Fantasy Basketball
Luke Kennard News: Tallies 11 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 11:02am

Kennard chipped in 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and two assists over 25 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 loss to the Rockets.

Kennard did most of his damage Thursday from beyond the arc, connecting on a trio of threes for a second straight game and the sixth time over his last seven outings. Over that span, he has averaged 13.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds across 26.0 minutes per game while shooting 46.7 percent from three on 6.4 3PA/G.

Luke Kennard
Memphis Grizzlies
