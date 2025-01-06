Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Kennard headshot

Luke Kennard News: Will play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Kennard (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Kennard was originally slated to miss a second straight game Monday due to a sore right hamstring. He was upgraded to questionable earlier Monday, and he has done enough to suit up against Dallas. Kennard could see some heavy usage if Desmond Bane (ankle) and Yuki Kawamura (shoulder) join Ja Morant (shoulder) and Marcus Smart (finger) on the sidelines.

Luke Kennard
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now