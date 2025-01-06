Luke Kennard News: Will play Monday

Kennard (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Kennard was originally slated to miss a second straight game Monday due to a sore right hamstring. He was upgraded to questionable earlier Monday, and he has done enough to suit up against Dallas. Kennard could see some heavy usage if Desmond Bane (ankle) and Yuki Kawamura (shoulder) join Ja Morant (shoulder) and Marcus Smart (finger) on the sidelines.