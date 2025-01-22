Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Kennard headshot

Luke Kennard News: Will play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 4:25pm

Kennard (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

The Grizzlies have upgraded Kennard from probable to available with an ankle injury Wednesday, making this an expected update. Across his last nine appearances for Memphis, the veteran sharpshooter has averaged 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 threes while shooting a sizzling 51.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Luke Kennard
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now