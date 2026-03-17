Luke Kornet Injury: Officially questionable Tuesday
Kornet (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings, per Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com.
It's worth noting that head coach Mitch Johnson said Monday he's optimistic that Kornet would play Tuesday. If Kornet is unable to suit up, Carter Bryant would have an opportunity to seize a more prominent role in the frontcourt.
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