Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet Injury: Officially questionable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 1:01pm

Kornet (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings, per Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com.

It's worth noting that head coach Mitch Johnson said Monday he's optimistic that Kornet would play Tuesday. If Kornet is unable to suit up, Carter Bryant would have an opportunity to seize a more prominent role in the frontcourt.

Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kornet See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kornet See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago