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Luke Kornet Injury: Out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Kornet is out for Monday's game against the Clippers due to right knee soreness.

Knee soreness seems to be a new issue for Kornet, presumably stemming from Saturday's game against the Hornets. Kelly Olynyk figures to serve as backup center to Victor Wembanyama while Kornet is sidelined.

Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
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