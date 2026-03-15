Luke Kornet Injury: Out for Monday
Kornet is out for Monday's game against the Clippers due to right knee soreness.
Knee soreness seems to be a new issue for Kornet, presumably stemming from Saturday's game against the Hornets. Kelly Olynyk figures to serve as backup center to Victor Wembanyama while Kornet is sidelined.
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