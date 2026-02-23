Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet Injury: Picks up leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Kornet is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Pistons due to a right leg contusion, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Kornet picked up the injury in the first half and was spotted walking to the locker room with the team trainer. Kelly Olynyk could pick up a few extra minutes if Kornet is unable to return.

Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
