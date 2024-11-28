Luke Kornet Injury: Probable for Friday

Kornet (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Kornet is dealing with right hamstring tightness, but the probable tag suggests the big man could be ready to return Friday. However, Al Horford (illness) is also expected back and Kristaps Porzingis is also available, so Kornet isn't expected to be a major factor in the rotation going forward.