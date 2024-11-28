Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet Injury: Probable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 3:33pm

Kornet (hamstring) is probable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Kornet is dealing with right hamstring tightness, but the probable tag suggests the big man could be ready to return Friday. However, Al Horford (illness) is also expected back and Kristaps Porzingis is also available, so Kornet isn't expected to be a major factor in the rotation going forward.

Luke Kornet
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now