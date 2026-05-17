Luke Kornet Injury: Questionable for Monday
Kornet is questionable for Monday's Game 1 against the Thunder due to left foot soreness, RJ Marquez of KSAT 12 San Antonio reports.
Kornet could miss his first game of the postseason due to a left foot issue. Kornet saw a limited role in the team's second-round series outside of Game 4, during which Victor Wembanyama was ejected, as he failed to surpass 15 minutes played in any of the other contests. Yet, his absence would be significant for the Spurs, and more time would be available for Mason Plumlee and Kelly Olynyk to supplement Wembanyama.
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