Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Kornet (hamstring) is questionable to play Sunday against the Bucks, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.

Kornet tweaked his hamstring during Wednesday's loss to Golden State and missed Friday's overtime win over the Nets. The questionable tag for this matchup doesn't bode well for his chances of playing. If he's out, then either Neemias Queta or Xavier Tillman would earn another start in the frontcourt alongside Al Horford.

Luke Kornet
Boston Celtics
