Luke Kornet Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Kornet (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Memphis.
Kornet will sit out Wednesday's contest due to right knee injury management, and his next opportunity to play will come Saturday in Milwaukee. Kelly Olynyk and Mason Plumlee are candidates to see increased playing time behind Victor Wembanyama in Kornet's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kornet See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kornet See More