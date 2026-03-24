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Luke Kornet Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Kornet (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Memphis.

Kornet will sit out Wednesday's contest due to right knee injury management, and his next opportunity to play will come Saturday in Milwaukee. Kelly Olynyk and Mason Plumlee are candidates to see increased playing time behind Victor Wembanyama in Kornet's absence.

Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
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