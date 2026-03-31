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Luke Kornet Injury: Ruled out versus Warriors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Kornet (knee) is listed as out ahead of Wednesday's game against Golden State, Matt Guzman of SI.com reports.

Kornet had 10 points, five rebounds and one assist in Monday's 129-114 win over Chicago. However, the veteran won't suit up for the first of a back-to-back for San Antonio, likely returning for Thursday's meeting with the Clippers. Without Kornet in the equation, Mason Plumlee and Bismack Biyombo are the favorites to see minutes from off the bench behind Victor Wembanyama.

Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
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