Luke Kornet Injury: Ruled out vs. Denver
Kornet (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Denver.
Kornet is dealing with right shoulder soreness and will miss San Antonio's regular-season finale. He'll finish the regular season with averages of 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks across 21.0 minutes per game in 68 regular-season appearances (25 starts).
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