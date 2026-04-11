Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet Injury: Ruled out vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Kornet (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Denver.

Kornet is dealing with right shoulder soreness and will miss San Antonio's regular-season finale. He'll finish the regular season with averages of 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 blocks across 21.0 minutes per game in 68 regular-season appearances (25 starts).

Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
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