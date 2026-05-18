Luke Kornet Injury: Will attempt to play in Game 1

Kornet (foot) will do everything he can to suit up for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder on Monday, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Kornet remains listed as questionable for Monday's clash due to a left foot injury, but the Spurs expect him to give it a go. Coach Mitch Johnson noted that both Kornet and De'Aron Fox (ankle) will continue to deal with their respective injuries even if they're cleared to play, so it's safe to assume that neither player will be at full strength. The Spurs should have official word on Kornet's availability closer to tipoff.