Luke Kornet Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Kornet has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to left hamstring tightness, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Kornet tweaked his hamstring during Wednesday's matchup and will not return. He finishes with two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes. Jordan Walsh and Xavier Tillman could see an extra minute or two down the stretch. Kornet's next chance to play will come Friday against Brooklyn.

