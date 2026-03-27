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Luke Kornet News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 3:44pm

Kornet (knee) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against Milwaukee, Matt Guzman of SI.com reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's win over Memphis due to right knee injury management, Kornet is ready to return to the court for the Spurs to handle his usual duties as the No. 2 center behind Victor Wembanyama. Over his last five games, Kornet has averaged 5.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 19.0 minutes per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor.

Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
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