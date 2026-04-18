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Luke Kornet News: Available to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Kornet (shoulder) is not listed on the Spurs' injury report ahead of Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Kornet was dealing with right shoulder soreness toward the tail end of the regular season, which prompted the Spurs to rest the veteran big man against the Nuggets on April 12. Kornet has been cleared to play Sunday and will be the top big man off San Antonio's bench behind Victor Wembanyama.

Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
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