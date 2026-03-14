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Luke Kornet News: Back to bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Kornet is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus the Hornets.

Victor Wembanyama is back in the first unit after missing Thursday's loss to Denver with right ankle soreness. Kornet has averaged 4.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 15.1 minutes per tilt across his last eight games off the bench, and he'll be battling for the backup center minutes with Mason Plumlee on Saturday.

Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
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