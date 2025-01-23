Fantasy Basketball
Luke Kornet News: Back to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 23, 2025 at 6:56pm

Kornet will return to a bench role for the Celtics in Thursday's game against the Lakers.

After starting Wednesday's win against the Clippers, Kornet will assume his usual role off the bench. Boston is getting key players back for this matchup. The 29-year-old big man had a forgettable performance Wednesday, finishing with two points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

