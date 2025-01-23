Luke Kornet News: Back to bench Thursday
Kornet will return to a bench role for the Celtics in Thursday's game against the Lakers.
After starting Wednesday's win against the Clippers, Kornet will assume his usual role off the bench. Boston is getting key players back for this matchup. The 29-year-old big man had a forgettable performance Wednesday, finishing with two points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now