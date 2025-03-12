Luke Kornet News: Back to bench Wednesday

Kornet is not in Boston's starting lineup against Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Kornet has started in four of the Celtics' last five games and has averaged 6.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks over 25.4 minutes per game over that span. He'll come off the bench Wednesday due to the return of Al Horford (toe), but Kornet should still see prominent playing time due to the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (illness).