Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet News: Back to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 4:28pm

Kornet is not in Boston's starting lineup against Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Kornet has started in four of the Celtics' last five games and has averaged 6.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks over 25.4 minutes per game over that span. He'll come off the bench Wednesday due to the return of Al Horford (toe), but Kornet should still see prominent playing time due to the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (illness).

Luke Kornet
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now