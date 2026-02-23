Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet News: Cleared to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Kornet (leg) has returned to Monday's game against the Pistons, NBA reporter Matthew Tynan reports.

Kornet went to the locker room during the first half after picking up a leg contusion, but the team has since given him the green light to return. He should be available as needed down the stretch.

Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kornet
