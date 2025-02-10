Luke Kornet News: Coming off bench Monday

Kornet is not in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Heat on Monday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Kornet was a late insert into the Celtics' starting lineup against the Knicks on Saturday, and he finished that contest with 14 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes in a 131-104 win. He will retreat to the bench Monday due to the return of Kristaps Porzingis (illness), though Kornet should see some playing time in double-big lineups alongside Porzingis and Al Horford against the Miami duo of Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware.