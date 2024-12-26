Luke Kornet News: Double-digit rebounds in loss

Kornet amassed six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the 76ers.

Despite losing to the Celtics on Christmas Day, Kornet had a solid performance, ripping down double-digit rebounds and helping Boston remain competitive after Kristaps Porzingis went down with an injury against Philadelphia. Kornet could see a bump in minutes if Porzingis misses time with the ankle injury.