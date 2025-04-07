Luke Kornet News: Double-doubles in win

Kornet posted 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 124-90 victory over Washington.

Jayson Tatum did not play Sunday against Washington due to a sprained left ankle, allowing Kornet to start in the frontcourt alongside Al Horford. The Celtics have the second seed in the Eastern Conference locked up heading into the final week of the regular season, and Kornet could see ample playing time if the Celtics rest their key players.