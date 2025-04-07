Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 9:14am

Kornet posted 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Sunday's 124-90 victory over Washington.

Jayson Tatum did not play Sunday against Washington due to a sprained left ankle, allowing Kornet to start in the frontcourt alongside Al Horford. The Celtics have the second seed in the Eastern Conference locked up heading into the final week of the regular season, and Kornet could see ample playing time if the Celtics rest their key players.

Luke Kornet
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now