Kornet (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Bulls, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Kornet will suit up after a two-game absence due to right hamstring tightness. The big man has missed three of the club's last four games, and in his last five appearances he has averaged 3.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 15.6 minutes per game.