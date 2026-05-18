Luke Kornet News: Good to go Monday

Kornet (foot) is available for Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Kornet will shed his questionable tag due to left foot soreness and suit up in Oklahoma City. Over six second-round appearances against the Timberwolves, the big man averaged 3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 13.8 minutes per tilt.