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Luke Kornet News: Good to go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Kornet (foot) is available for Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Kornet will shed his questionable tag due to left foot soreness and suit up in Oklahoma City. Over six second-round appearances against the Timberwolves, the big man averaged 3.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 combined steals-plus-blocks in 13.8 minutes per tilt.

Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
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