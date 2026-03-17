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Luke Kornet News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 6:06pm

Kornet (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against Sacramento.

Kornet was able to test out his knee during warmups and evidently felt strong enough to give it a go Tuesday evening after missing Monday's matchup against the Clippers. He's averaging 4.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists through eight March outings.

Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
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