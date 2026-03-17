Luke Kornet News: Good to go Tuesday
Kornet (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against Sacramento.
Kornet was able to test out his knee during warmups and evidently felt strong enough to give it a go Tuesday evening after missing Monday's matchup against the Clippers. He's averaging 4.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists through eight March outings.
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