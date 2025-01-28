Luke Kornet News: Impresses as starter

Kornet totaled 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 114-112 loss to the Rockets.

This was a terrific showing for Kornet as he picked up the start with Derrick White (leg) unavailable. Al Horford (toe) was expected to play, but was ultimately a late scratch that went unreported by Boston. Kornet has fared well as a fill-in starter this season, averaging 11.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.3 blocks in six games.