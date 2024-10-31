Luke Kornet News: Misses out on double-double
Kornet notched eight points (1-5 FG, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 135-132 overtime loss to Indiana.
Kornet's perfect shooting from the charity stripe helped him record his most points through the first games of the 2024-25 campaign. The 29-year-old big man is averaging 3.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.0 minutes across five appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now