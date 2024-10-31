Luke Kornet News: Misses out on double-double

Kornet notched eight points (1-5 FG, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 135-132 overtime loss to Indiana.

Kornet's perfect shooting from the charity stripe helped him record his most points through the first games of the 2024-25 campaign. The 29-year-old big man is averaging 3.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.0 minutes across five appearances this season.