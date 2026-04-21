Luke Kornet News: Nears double-double in loss

Kornet tallied 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 106-103 Game 2 loss to the Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs.

Victor Wembanyama went down early in the second quarter and did not return due to a concussion, opening the door for Kornet to see increased run. The big man finished second on the Spurs in rebounds and was one of five San Antonio players to record multiple steals. He also scored in double figures for a second straight game. If Wembanyama is unable to play in Game 3 on Friday, Kornet would likely get the starting nod and see a bump in minutes.