Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet News: Nears double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Kornet tallied 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 106-103 Game 2 loss to the Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs.

Victor Wembanyama went down early in the second quarter and did not return due to a concussion, opening the door for Kornet to see increased run. The big man finished second on the Spurs in rebounds and was one of five San Antonio players to record multiple steals. He also scored in double figures for a second straight game. If Wembanyama is unable to play in Game 3 on Friday, Kornet would likely get the starting nod and see a bump in minutes.

Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kornet See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kornet See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago