Luke Kornet News: Nears double figures in start
Kornet registered eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and one block over 31 minutes during Sunday's 110-103 victory over the Nuggets.
Kornet got the starting nod due to injuries with multiple Boston players, contributing offensively while ending two points short of the double-digit mark. Kornet has started in eight games this season, tallying at least eight points and three assists in two of those contests.
