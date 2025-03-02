Fantasy Basketball
Luke Kornet

Luke Kornet News: Nears double figures in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Kornet registered eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 FT), one rebound, four assists and one block over 31 minutes during Sunday's 110-103 victory over the Nuggets.

Kornet got the starting nod due to injuries with multiple Boston players, contributing offensively while ending two points short of the double-digit mark. Kornet has started in eight games this season, tallying at least eight points and three assists in two of those contests.

Luke Kornet
Boston Celtics
