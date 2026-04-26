Luke Kornet News: Not starting Game 4

Kornet is not in the Spurs' starting lineup Sunday against the Trail Blazers in Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series.

Kornet will come off the bench for Game 4 following the return of Victor Wembanyama (concussion). Through the first three games of the series, Kornet has averaged 11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks over 24.0 minutes per contest.