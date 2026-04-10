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Luke Kornet News: Not starting vs. Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Kornet won't start Friday's game against Dallas.

Victor Wembanyama (ribs) will return from a one-game absence, pushing Kornet to the second unit. The big man has averaged 5.4 points and 4.4 rebounds across 18.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.

Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
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