Luke Kornet News: Not starting vs. Dallas
Kornet won't start Friday's game against Dallas.
Victor Wembanyama (ribs) will return from a one-game absence, pushing Kornet to the second unit. The big man has averaged 5.4 points and 4.4 rebounds across 18.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.
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