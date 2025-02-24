Luke Kornet News: Out for Tuesday

Kornet (personal) is out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Kornet's absence should clear up some extra minutes from the bench Tuesday, and his next chance to return arrives Wednesday in Detroit. With Al Horford (toe) questionable against Toronto, Neemias Queta (illness) and Xavier Tillman (knee) are likely to play and could split the backup center minutes.