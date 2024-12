Kornet registered seven points (1-3 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block over 27 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 win over the Wizards.

Kornet saw extended run with Al Horford getting the night off for rest. That's likely to happen often this season, so fantasy managers should keep Kornet in mind as a streaming option the next time that Horford sits.