Luke Kornet News: Plays well in win

Kornet provided six points (3-4 FG), seven rebounds and two blocks across 13 minutes during Sunday's 103-82 win over the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Kornet has had a quiet series overall, but Sunday was his best game by far. Through four games against the Thunder, Kornet is averaging 11.5 minutes with 3.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.5 blocks on 70.0 percent shooting from the field.