Luke Kornet News: Plays well off bench

Kornet racked up 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes during Sunday's 129-116 victory over Portland.

Kristaps Porzingis (illness) sat this game out for Boston, and Kornet was able to snap out of his slump as a result -- Kornet scored a total of five points across 29 minutes of his previous two outings. With Al Horford likely to rest Monday against the Kings, Kornet could see a healthy workload in that contest.