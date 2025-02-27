Luke Kornet News: Questionable against Cleveland

Kornet is questionable for Friday's game against Cleveland due to personal reasons, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Kornet has a chance to end a two-game absence Friday. If the big man doesn't rejoin the lineup, however, the Celtics may need Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman to handle the backup center role. Jaylen Brown (thigh) and Jrue Holiday (finger) are also uncertain to play, so Al Horford could be tasked with a spot start.