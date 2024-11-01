Luke Kornet News: Quiet in spot start

Kornet totaled five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Friday's 124-109 win over the Hornets.

Kornet shifted into the starting lineup, replacing Al Horford who was resting on the first night of a back-to-back. Despite starting, Kornet failed to produce anything of note, other than his three combined steals and blocks. Based on this performance and what we have seen from Kornet thus far, he is not someone who needs to be prioritized, even when Horford is chilling on the sideline.