Luke Kornet News: Retreating to bench Saturday

Kornet will come off the bench against the Lakers on Saturday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Kornet has started in the Celtics' last three games and has averaged 6.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks over 28.7 minutes per contest. He'll come off the bench Saturday while Al Horford enters the starting lineup, but Kornet should still see some meaningful minutes off the bench due to Kristaps Porzingis (illness) being sidelined.