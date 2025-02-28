Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet News: Returning Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 3:05pm

Kornet (personal) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Kornet missed the Celtics' last two games while attending to a personal matter, but the veteran center will suit up for Friday's clash against the top team in the Eastern Conference. Kornet could slide into the Celtics' starting lineup due to Kristaps Porzingis being ruled out with an illness.

Luke Kornet
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now