Luke Kornet News: Returning Friday

Kornet (personal) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Kornet missed the Celtics' last two games while attending to a personal matter, but the veteran center will suit up for Friday's clash against the top team in the Eastern Conference. Kornet could slide into the Celtics' starting lineup due to Kristaps Porzingis being ruled out with an illness.