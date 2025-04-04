Luke Kornet News: Returning to bench role

Kornet is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Suns, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

The Celtics will play a very strong lineup for this matchup against the Suns, so Kornet will return to his regular role as a depth option in the frontcourt. Kristaps Porzingis will start in this game, and Al Horford will also be available off the bench, so Kornet isn't expected to see many minutes.