Luke Kornet News: Returning to bench role
Kornet is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Suns, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
The Celtics will play a very strong lineup for this matchup against the Suns, so Kornet will return to his regular role as a depth option in the frontcourt. Kristaps Porzingis will start in this game, and Al Horford will also be available off the bench, so Kornet isn't expected to see many minutes.
