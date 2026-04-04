Luke Kornet News: Reverting back to bench

Kornet is not part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Victor Wembanyama is back from a one-game absence for maintenance purposes, forcing Kornet to the bench. Over his last 10 games as a reserve, Kornet has averaged 5.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.5 minutes per contest while shooting 56.4 percent from the field.