Luke Kornet News: Reverting back to bench
Kornet is not part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.
Victor Wembanyama is back from a one-game absence for maintenance purposes, forcing Kornet to the bench. Over his last 10 games as a reserve, Kornet has averaged 5.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.5 minutes per contest while shooting 56.4 percent from the field.
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