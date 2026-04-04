Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet News: Reverting back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Kornet is not part of the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Victor Wembanyama is back from a one-game absence for maintenance purposes, forcing Kornet to the bench. Over his last 10 games as a reserve, Kornet has averaged 5.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.5 minutes per contest while shooting 56.4 percent from the field.

Luke Kornet
San Antonio Spurs
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