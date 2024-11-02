Luke Kornet News: Scores 19 points vs. Charlotte

Kornet finished with 19 points (6-6 FG, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 win over the Hornets.

Kornet was in the Celtics' starting lineup for a second straight game Saturday as Jaylen Brown was sidelined with a hip injury. Kornet used his size advantage effectively against the Hornets to score a season-high 19 points, which was his highest scoring output in the regular season since Dec. 29 against the Raptors (20). Kornet will go back to the bench once Brown returns from his injury, but the former should see some starts during the regular season on back-to-backs where Horford will typically rest in one of those contests.