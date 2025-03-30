Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet News: Season-best effort on glass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 10:34am

Kornet logged 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 121-111 victory over the Spurs.

The 16 boards were a season high for Kornet, who hadn't pulled down double-digit rebounds in a game since he made a spot start Feb. 8 against the Knicks. The 29-year-old center's role on the second unit makes him an unreliable fantasy option, but he's been a little more consistent of late, scoring in double digits in four of the last seven contests while averaging 8.3 points, 7.3 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks in 21.1 minutes and shooting 73.0 percent from the floor.

Luke Kornet
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now