Luke Kornet News: Season-best effort on glass

Kornet logged 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 121-111 victory over the Spurs.

The 16 boards were a season high for Kornet, who hadn't pulled down double-digit rebounds in a game since he made a spot start Feb. 8 against the Knicks. The 29-year-old center's role on the second unit makes him an unreliable fantasy option, but he's been a little more consistent of late, scoring in double digits in four of the last seven contests while averaging 8.3 points, 7.3 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks in 21.1 minutes and shooting 73.0 percent from the floor.