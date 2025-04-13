Luke Kornet News: Starting against Charlotte

Kornet is in Boston's starting lineup against Charlotte on Sunday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Kornet will make his 16th start of the season Sunday due to Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Al Horford (knee) both sidelined. Kornet has started in three of the Celtics' last six games, and over that span he has averaged 10.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 20.7 minutes per game.