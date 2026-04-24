Luke Kornet News: Starting Friday

Kornet will start Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Trail Blazers, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

With Victor Wembanyama (concussion) sidelined, Kornet will get the starting nod as San Antonio looks to retake the series lead. The big man averaged 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks in 25.8 minutes per contest over 25 regular-season starts.