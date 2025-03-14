Luke Kornet News: Starting Friday against Miami

Kornet is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Heat on Friday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Jaylen Brown (knee) out Friday, head coach Joe Mazulla has opted to go with a big starting frontcourt of Kornet, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum. It marks the fifth time Kornet will be in the starting five over Boston's last seven games. Kornet has averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks over 21.3 minutes per game since the All-Star break.